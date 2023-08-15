Your cart
PATINA - Your Vinyl Record Player

Step into the world of Patina, a web-based vinyl record simulator designed to bring warmth, character, and imperfection to your audio. This experimental tool recreates the crackle, wear, and nostalgic charm of old records, letting you shape your sound with effects like surface damage, vinyl warp, stylus resonance, and ghost echoes. Whether you're after a lo-fi aesthetic, dusty jazz club ambiance, or vintage tape warmth, Patina is your go-to online vinyl plugin.
Vinyl Crackle
Sound Character

Patina is your gateway to the unmistakable charm of vintage vinyl, a web-based vinyl record simulator designed to bring warmth, nostalgia, and character to your digital audio. Whether you’re a producer chasing that dusty, lo-fi aesthetic or a sound designer looking to recreate the subtle imperfections of an old record, Patina delivers an authentic analog experience without the need for expensive gear.

This free online vinyl plugin captures everything that makes vinyl so beloved— the soft crackles, the subtle distortions, the warping tones that give life to recordings. It’s more than just an effect; it’s a time machine for your sound, infusing tracks with the soul of a record spinning on a well-loved turntable. Every little detail has been meticulously crafted, from the unpredictable surface noise to the resonant hum of the stylus gliding over grooves.

At the heart of Patina is a range of carefully modeled audio characteristics that allow you to shape your sound with precision. Surface damage introduces the delicate crackles and pops that make vinyl playback so organic, while crackle randomization ensures that no two plays sound exactly the same. Vinyl warp gently modulates the pitch, mimicking the natural inconsistencies of physical records, while vinyl age settings let you choose between the crisp fidelity of a fresh pressing and the worn-out warmth of a record that has been spun a thousand times. Stylus resonance brings in the harmonic variations caused by physical playback, adding subtle textures that make recordings feel alive.

Using Patina is as effortless as it is inspiring. Simply upload your audio file, tweak the settings to your liking, and let the plugin do the rest. Whether you want the gentle dust of a well-kept record or the full-blown grit of a decades-old pressing, Patina gives you the power to transform digital recordings into something truly special.

If you’ve ever wanted to capture the magic of an old record without the hassle of hardware, Patina is the perfect solution. It’s warm, it’s unpredictable, it’s beautifully imperfect—just like vinyl should be.
